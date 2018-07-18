Nigeria: Dangote Retains Position As Africa's Richest Man

Photo: Dangote

The President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has retained his position as the Africa's richest man with a $12.4 billion networth.

Also, listed by Forbes is the Chairman of Conoil and Globacom, Chief Mike Adenuga, whose networth is $4.4 billion.

These figures were released on Forbes website yesterday.

The report showed that despite losing $1.7 billion in few months, Dangote has remained a strong brand, retaining his position as Africa's richest man.

Adenuga was also said to have lost $1.1 billion within the period.

According to Forbes, the founder of Amazon.com Inc, Mr.Jeff Bezos is the richest man in modern history.

Bezos's fortunes jumped from $112billion in March this year to $151.4 billion as at yesterday.

The Amazon.com Inc. founder's net worth cracked $150 billion in New York on Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

That's about $55 billion more than Microsoft Corp. co-founder, Bill Gates, the world's second-richest person.

Bezos, 54, also has topped Gates in inflation-adjusted terms.

The $100 billion mark that Gates hit briefly in 1999 at the height of the dot-com boom would be worth about $149 billion in today.

That makes the Amazon chief executive officer richer than anyone else on earth since at least 1982, when Forbes published its inaugural wealth ranking.

Bezos crossed the threshold as Amazon was preparing to kick off its 36-hour summer sales event, Prime Day, which got off to a rocky start as glitches struck the firm's website and mobile app.

Shares of the company, which had climbed to a record $1,841.95 earlier Monday, pared gains on the news, closing up 0.5 per cent at $1,822.49.

Bezos's stay above $150 billion may be short-lived.