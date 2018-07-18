17 July 2018

South Africa: BMW Driver Shot Dead in Randburg in Apparent 'Hit'

The car involved in the shooting incident.

A man has been killed in an apparent 'hit' in Olivedale, Randburg after shots were fired at his vehicle while he was driving on Tuesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele did not officially comment on claims that it was a hit and said that the motive for the killing was unknown.

The 46-year-old man had been driving his silver BMW along with two passengers on the corner of Malibongwe and President Fouche drives.

Makhubele said, "two suspects driving in a white Mercedes Benz started shooting at the car".

The driver was killed, while his passengers were injured and taken to hospital.

Photos showed the vehicle riddled with bullets and it appeared that there were at least four holes in the driver's window.

Cases of attempted murder and murder were being investigated.

Makhubele said a manhunt for the suspects has been launched.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest or the identification of the suspects can call 08600 10111.

