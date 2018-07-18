17 July 2018

Kenya: Lucky Gor Mahia Fan Made It to the Pitch of World Cup Final

By Collins Omulo

The Fifa World Cup final between France and Croatia will endure forever in the heart and mind a Gor Mahia fan who made it to the pitch minutes before the game started.

The fan, identified as Wuod Musa, was filmed making his way through the tunnel and onto the turf of the 80, 000-seater Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow for the final match.

He was among a group of fans who were allowed access to the touchline before the players came out of their dressing rooms for warm up.

The fan poses for the camera to reveal "Onge ng'ama Baba osenego" (Dholuo for Baba has never killed anybody) that was emblazoned on the back of a white Gor Mahia jersey .

With his security tag hanging on his neck and disbelief on his face, he kneels to kiss the turf

His male friend who was filming him can be heard in the video clip telling him not to lay his hands on the official match ball as Wuod Musa struts near the stadium's touchline enthralled with the experience.

He then chats with some female stewards who warn him from straying inside the pitch.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

