17 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 80-Year-Old Man Killed in Shootout With Police Was Not a Farmer - KZN Agricultural Union

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
(File photo)

Natal Agricultural Union (Kwanalu) has denied that the 80-year-old man, who was killed during a shootout with police in Bergville, was a farmer.

Police allegedly shot the man dead on Monday, after he allegedly shot and injured a 44-year-old man who had entered his property to collect his goats.

KwaZulu-Natal police previously said the shooting took place at a farm.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kwanalu CEO Sandy la Marque said the incident did not take place on a farm, "nor was the perpetrator a farmer".

"An owner of a goat herd, who was on the elderly man's property collecting his goats, on the outskirts of the town was allegedly shot and is currently in hospital. SAPS attended the scene upon which the 80-year-old man was allegedly shot by SAPS," said La Marque.

La Marque has called on the police to ensure that they release accurate information when handling situations in rural areas and "has called on the media to verify facts and be mindful of accurate information before reporting incidents".

Brigadier Jay Naicker told News24 on Tuesday that the wounded man was in a stable condition in hospital.

He said the investigation had been taken over by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

When asked by News24 whether the man and the victim had fought before the shooting at about 11:00, Naicker said investigations into the matter would reveal more details.

"The investigation has been taken over by IPID and we can't comment because the man is still in hospital," he said.

He said interviews to establish what transpired before the police arrived, had not been conducted yet and statements had not been taken either.

Naicker previously said police officers, together with a hostage negotiator, had approached the man in an effort to arrest him.

"[He] allegedly opened fire on the police and was fatally wounded in the exchange of gunfire," said Naicker.

He said the 80-year-old's firearm was seized after the shootout.

"A case of attempted murder as well as an inquest docket [were] opened for further investigation," said Naicker.

IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini confirmed that they were investigating the 80-year-old man's death.

He said officers had entered a yard to arrest him.

Dlamini said the man was approached, with the assistance of a hostage negotiator, but that it had been unsuccessful.

Source: News24

South Africa

The Commercialisation of Nelson Mandela

It is 100 years after the birth of Nelson Mandela, and his iconic image is everywhere. Is Mandela the Symbol in danger… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.