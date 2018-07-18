Kenya: Sonko Hands Dennis Oliech Lifeline With City Hall Appointment

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has given former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech a lifeline with a City Hall appointment.

Sonko announced Tuesday that he had nominated Oliech and former Harambee Stars capitain Musa Otieno as members of the County Sports Committee.

"Assented to Nairobi City County Sports Management (Amendment) Bill 2018. The Bill gives way for formation of County Sports Committee that will oversee sports development in Nairobi. I've nominated ex-Harambee Stars players Musa Otieno & Dennis Oliech to be part of the committee," announced Sonko on Twitter.

The committee that will have 10 other members who will be tasked to promote and develop sports activities in Nairobi County.

"The formation of the committee will add value to my administration's plans for the youth in the county even as we strive to complete state-of-the-art FIFA standard stadiums in Dandora, Ziwani, Woodley, Riruta and Kihumbini estates," added Sonko.

The appointment has to be approved by the County Assembly.

It comes as a lifeline for Oliech who is reportedly experiencing financial difficulties.

Oliech, once swam in money, when he played for European clubs. He also date who is who in the celebrity circles and drove top-of-the-range cars.