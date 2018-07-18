South Africa: Obama's Speech At the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

document

This is a transcript of former US President Barack Obama's speech at the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg on Tuesday 17 July 2018.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: (Cheers and applause.) Thank you. Thank you so much. Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you so much. (Laughter.)

AUDIENCE: Yes, we can! Yes, we can! Yes, we can!

OBAMA: Thank you. To Mama Graça Machel, members of the Mandela family, the Machel family, to President Ramaphosa who you can see is inspiring new hope in this great country - (cheers and applause) - professor, doctor, distinguished guests, to Mama Sisulu and the Sisulu family, to the people of South Africa - (cheers and applause) - it is a singular honor for me to be here with all of you as we gather to celebrate the birth and life of one of history's true giants.

Let me begin by a correction - (laughter) - and a...