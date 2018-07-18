17 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Preserve Madiba's Legacy Now for the Next 100 Years

opinion By Zelda La Grange

For almost two decades, Zelda La Grange found herself in close proximity to one of the world's greatest statesmen, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. As his personal assistant it was La Grange who spent most of her time with the Struggle icon regarded as the father of South Africa's democracy. Here she sets out the effect Nelson Mandela has had on her life and what we need to do to preserve his legacy.

Being on the speaking circuit means that I interact, almost intimately, with thousands of people annually.

As an introvert I enjoy replenishing energy by being alone. For a long time I have struggled with the fact that while I love inspiring people and talking about my experiences, the interaction with so many people can be draining and exhausting. I often feel claustrophobic in public spaces and even more so having to make small talk with strangers.

Because of my association with Madiba for 19 years, people tend - unfairly or not and irrespective of my preference - to view me as an extension of him. There appears to be an almost...

