17 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Parliament, in the Eyes and Words of Mandela

analysis By Marianne Merten

A bust of Nelson Mandela has stood in front of the steps of the National Assembly for just over four years now. It's a reminder, or should be, of the role of the people's Parliament that, according to Mandela, was where 'the instruments have been fashioned to create a better life for all'.

When South Africa's first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela, bid Parliament farewell on 26 March 1999 ahead of that year's elections, he told MPs it had been "a profound privilege to be accountable to this Parliament".

It was the prevailing attitude because Mandela, according to many who were around then and still are today, had a deep respect for the national legislature. He, like the ANC, viewed Parliament as a central transformatory institution in democratic South Africa....

