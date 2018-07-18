Tanzania: Yes, More Investors in Tourism Are Welcome

IT came to light at the weekend that former US president Barack Obama has been delighted by the wildlife that he and his family saw in Serengeti National Park. Indeed, Mr Obama has praised Tanzania for conserving its tourist attractions beyond reproach.

After a visit to Grumeti in the Serengeti at the weekend, Mr Obama said the national park is a unique heritage that Tanzania should strive to maintain. Yes, the former US president is right. In fact, all 16 national parks in the country should receive maximum protection.

Mr Obama pledged that once he is back in the US he would motivate even more Americans to come to Tanzania so that they see this nation's wonders. He said he would persuade business persons to come and invest in the tourism sector in Tanzania.

Indeed, this is a brilliant idea. Business persons are welcome to invest in not only in the tourism sector but also numerous other areas. The nation also needs more tourist arrivals apart from investments in infrastructure and other requisite business paraphernalia.

THE Bank of Tanzania (BoT) monthly economic review has shown that the nation's earnings from tourism had risen to 4.8tri/- by the end of November of last year. In November, 2016, the corresponding figure for similar earnings was 4.7tri/-.

The increase in monetary receipts emanated from tourism promotion initiatives and consolidation of diplomatic relations. These efforts prompted the increased inflow of tourists who visited the nation's celebrated tourist spots.

This is wonderful news. Earnings from the tourism sector have remained bleak for many decades. It is hats off to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism. However, it is imperative to point out here that more targets are yet to be hit.

More effort should be made to ensure that the infrastructure used by visiting tourists is improved so they radiate a positive impression of the national tourist spots. The infrastructure includes roads, tracks, footpaths, stopover locations and others.

The improvement should also take in a thorough clean-up, with the feeder roads getting a facelift. Tourists who travel through our national parks, game reserves, forest reserves and elsewhere should enjoy their experience in these locations and get value for their money.

Roads that are impassable during rainy seasons should be improved to tarmac level. We cannot afford to disappoint visitors who contribute significantly to national economy. More than 44 per cent of Tanzania's land area is covered with game reserves and national parks.

There are 16 national parks, 29 game reserves, 40 controlled conservation areas and marine parks. Mount Kilimanjaro, the Roof of Africa, is also located in Tanzania.

So, tourism, which should be a money spinner, is a crucial part of Tanzania's economy, contributing about a quarter of the country's foreign exchange revenue and supporting some half a million jobs directly, along with many more indirectly.