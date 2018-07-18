Tanzania: Lions Win Second Duel in Gp T20 Cricket Ties

LIONS CC played impressively to post historic win in the GP Gymkhana Shield 2018 Cricket match held over the weekend at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) ground.

The Lions CC claimed a two-run win over DCC in a thrilling group D match, it was their second victory of the tournament. Lions CC who won the toss, opted to bat first and scored 133 runs for two in the 20 overs game.

Responding, DCC could only manage to carve 131 runs for eight in 20 overs, just two runs short of target.

Abdulsamad played well in the game as a all-rounder and his score helped much his team. The player surpassed a half century mark to end his innings with 57 runs.

He then took two wickets during his side's turn with the ball to prevent DCC from getting down to a successful chase.

Lions CC had started the tournament with a sound note, in which they won against Lohana on July 1.

Things turned sour in their second match, as Lions succumbed to a 22-run defeat to Kanbis a week earlier.

The club's chairman Atif Salim was optimistic that his team will bounce back. Salim said their ambition is to go past group stage for the first time after failing to win a single match in the past two tournaments.

DCC who are pooled in group D, recorded their first victory in their third matches when they posted a 24-run victory over DikDiks at the same venue a week later.

The DCC are yet to record a win after playing two matches. The side had lost to Kanbis by five wickets at the same venue a week ago.

Other weekend matches saw Jaat Blasters also recording their second win of the tournament after beating Vanza by 65 runs, with Nassoro hitting 67 runs in the Group A match while Ismaili posted the similar 65-run score in Jaat Blasters' second victory against Kutchi Leva B in Group B.

The DGC Cricket Section which is under captain Ashish Nagewadia has organised the tournament. Other members of the committee are Abhik Patwa, Azim Thakur, Zafar Khan, Vishal Patel, Deepak Doshi and Kartik Syal.

The tournament is aimed at raising the standard of the sport at domestic level. Twenty teams are pooled in four groups; A, B, C and D.

They have been racing for the event's top honours since June 30 this year.