Kenya: Unbeaten Gor Mahia Marching to Another Title

With twenty two rounds of SportPesa Premier League matches contested, it increasingly is becoming a matter of when - and not if - Gor Mahia will retain the title this season.

Dylan Kerr's charges have been impressive thus far this season. They currently top the league standings with 49 points from 19 games, boasting a nine-point advantage over their nearest challenger with four matches in hand.

Interestingly, the chasing pack seem either unable or unwilling to catch up.

Factor this, second-placed Sofapaka lost 2-0 away to 14th ranked Sony Sugar in Awendo on Sunday, when a win would have reduced the point deficit with top of the table K'Ogalo to six points.

"I am concerned because we cannot put a consistent runs of wins together,"

Sofapaka's youthful trainer John Baraza explained after the game.

"We have not given up on catching Gor Mahia. We will push and try score goals and shut things at the back."

"We have to work on this soon to stand a chance of moving closer to Gor Mahia."

Likewise, Bandari, AFC Leopards and Mathare, who are ranked fourth, fifth and sixth on the log all valuable dropped points.

As a curtain raiser for the rescheduled 'Mashemeji derby' slated for Kasarani this weekend, Leopards settled for a barren draw against Bandari in Machakos, whilst Mathare rallied to pick a point from a crucial three-all draw versus Wazito.

"I will not comment on our chances of winning the title at this time because I am just coming in, we have brought in six players and the priority is to understand the behaviour of the team," said Leopards Argentine coach Rodolfo Zapata.

Third-placed Ulinzi are the only team in the top six to have won this weekend. The soldiers beat Vihiga 2-0 with Oliver Ruto and Oscar Wamalwa responsible for most of the damage.

Nevertheless, Dunstan Nyaudo's charges still lie eleven points behind K'Ogalo.

Worse, if the table toppers, who recently finished third at the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Tanzania, would win all their games at hand, the gap in points would stretch to a whooping 23 points.

Meanwhile, Kariobangi Sharks were the biggest winners this weekend. They thrashed Tusker - another potential title challenger - 5-2. Which brings the question, are Gor Mahia too strong for the other 17 teams in this competition?