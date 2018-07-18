Rwanda: She-Amavubi Buoyant for Cecafa Challenge Cup Glory

The national women football team (She-Amavubi) skipper Amavubi Gloria Sifa Nibagwire has promised an improved performance at this year's CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup compared to the 2016 edition staged in Jinja, Uganda.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday and run through July 28 at Kigali Stadium.

"We need to put the 2016 disappointment behind us and focus on the task at hand. We're looking forward to doing better than we did two years ago in Uganda," Nibagwire said during a press conference held at Ferwafa headquarters in Remera on Monday afternoon.

The skipper further insisted that she is convinced the home side can pull off a stunning performance to lift the title "but if this doesn't happen, the least we can settle for is the first runners-up position."

Head coach Jean Baptiste Kayiranga believes that the opening game against Tanzania will be key in his side's quest to defy odds. Tanzania are the defending champions.

Kayiranga noted that "My ladies have the talent, quality and hunger to win. We are also well aware of the expectations of the fans, we don't want to disappoint them."

The hosts take on reigning champions Kilimanjaro Queens of Tanzania in the opening match on Wednesday - starting at 4:15pm, at Kigali Stadium.

The hosts will be back to action on July 23 when they take on Ethiopia before facing Uganda two days later. They will wrap up the campaign against Harambee Starlets of Kenya on July 27.

The regional tournament in Kigali has attracted five regional countries namely; Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia and the hosts Rwanda.

CECAFA Women Challenge Cup 2018

All games at Kigali Stadium

Thursday

Kenya v Uganda

Rwanda v Tanzania