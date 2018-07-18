18 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: New Madiba Series to Air On TV

Tagged:

Related Topics

A new 4-part miniseries, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, from VideoVision producer and filmmaker Anant Singh is part of M-Net and MultiChoice's Mandela 100 pop-up channel that will be running on DStv channel 199 from 18 to 22 July.

The series has been put together using left-over footage shot for the Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom 2013 British South African film that was filmed in South Africa with Idris Elba.

Produced by Singh it stars Elba, Naomie Harris, Terry Pheto, Tony Kgoroge, Riaad Moosa, Lindiwe Matshikiza, Atandwa Kani, Jamie Bartlett and Deon Lotz and gives a more detailed, comprehensive and more nuanced perspective than the film.

"During the production, we shot an enormous amount of footage that was not used in the feature film and decided to create the mini-series," says Singh.

"We are very pleased that this enables us to tell the complete Madiba story as it includes scenes of his childhood in the Transkei; being sent to live with the Tembu Regent, Jongintaba; his move to Johannesburg and experiencing the vibrance of Sophiatown and its destruction, and his internship with the Johannesburg law firm, Witkin, Sidelsky and Eidelman and many other watershed moments in his life."

"We are thrilled to share our vision of a 4-part miniseries of Madiba's journey with South African audiences as we celebrate his 100th birthday."

Besides the new 4-part miniseries, Singh also produced a "Mandela documentary collection" that will also be broadcast on the Mandela 100 channel on DStv, and include Beyond Long Walk To Freedom, Countdown To Freedom, Prisoners Of Hope, A Hero For All, Viva Madiba as well as the film produced specifically to commemorate what would have been Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday, Celebrating Mandela One Hundred.

This special documentary collection covers the period shortly before South Africa's first democratic elections to Nelson Mandela's death in December 2013.

"I am fortunate to have had unprecedented access to events with Madiba after his release from prison, and to record historic events for posterity through the production of these films which remind us of Madiba's legacy and his selfless leadership. We are delighted to have partnered with DStv to broadcast them as part of the Mandela centenary celebrations," says Singh.

Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice CEO for general entertainment says "This is a very special 5-day pop-up channel to honour and celebrate the extraordinary life and legacy of the global icon Nelson Mandela; a man whose life-long commitment to justice and freedom shaped the world. We pride ourselves in only acquiring the very best content and couldn't have asked for a better line-up".

Source: Channel24

South Africa

The Commercialisation of Nelson Mandela

It is 100 years after the birth of Nelson Mandela, and his iconic image is everywhere. Is Mandela the Symbol in danger… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.