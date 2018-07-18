18 July 2018

Nigeria: APC to Hold Fresh Congresses in Imo

By Lois Ugbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set dates for new congresses to be conducted in Imo State.

The Imo State chapter of the party experienced parallel congresses between the governor, Rochas Okorocha's faction and the then national organising secretary, Osita Izunaso's faction.

The party, however, recognised and swore in Mr Izunaso's faction led by chairman Hillary Eke despite concerns raised by the governor.

The inauguration of the executives, however, did not stop the governor from agitating that the congresses be cancelled.

On July 5, a Federal High court in Owerri, Imo State, ruled that the controversial and parallel congresses held in the state in the lead up to the national convention be cancelled.

The court ordered the party's national Secretariat to conduct a new congress in the state.

In obedience to this order, the party, through its new organising secretary, Emmanuel Ibediro, announced it will hold congresses in the state starting with ward congresses this weekend.

It is expected to hold in this order - ward congress on Friday, local government congress on Saturday and state congress on Monday, July 23.

