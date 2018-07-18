Kenya/Tanzania: Yanga Train Ahead of Gor Mahia Clash

Tanzanian champions Young Africans (Yanga) on Tuesday night held their last training session at the Kasarani Stadium ahead of Wednesday's Caf Confederation Cup group "D" match against Gor Mahia.

Yanga coach Noel Mwandila took his 16 players through short drills and juggles for an hour.

The session started at exactly 7pm, kickoff time of the much-anticipated clash, with the two sides meeting after three years.

Gor beat Yanga 2-1 in the Cecafa Kagame Cup group stage match at National Stadium, Dar es Salaam in August 2015 courtesy of goals from Michael Olunga and Harun Shakava.

Both sides have had changes in the squads since that much with Yanga's Juma Abdul the only survivor of that clash. Kelvin Yondani, Nadir Haroub and Hassan Kessy didn't travel with the team due to contractual obstacles with the Jangwani-based side.

The 27-time Tanzanian champions arrived in the country on Monday and held a training session at Ruaraka grounds, before the regulated feeling of the match venue 24 hours to the game.

"We've wished to be a full squad but I believe we have players who can do the job because this is a must-win match for us if we are to advance to the next stage, as is the case with other teams in this group," said Mwandila.

Like Gor, Yanga have a number of off-pitch challenges back home ranging from player contract standoff to financial instability.

Sources close to the team say majority of the players have not received their salaries with the likes of Zambian Obrey Chirwa opting out of the club on the Bosman Rule.