Kenya: Chloride Exide Backs Hill Climb Off-Roaders

Chloride Exide have handed their sponsorship cheque for this year's annual Hill Climb motorsports events, the first of which will be held on August 4 and 5 at the Aberdare Hills Golf Resort.

This year's climb events is dubbed "The Powerlast Hill Climb" and will feature three rounds, the first one being held at the Aberdare Hills Golf Resort, next to Malu which is six kilometres from the Delamere shops in Naivasha.

"The Powerlast brand brings to life the grit that Hill Climb events embody and we are delighted to partner with Chloride Exide as our title sponsor for these year's events", one of the lead organizers, Gurvir Bhabra. said when receiving the sponsorship from the Chloride Exide team led by group managing director, Guy Jack.

The hill climb is a unique sport and a great way to start a motorsport career, where each driver tries to set the quickest times up the steep hills. Hill Climbs allow a large variety of cars to compete, ranging from motorbikes, quads, buggies and modified rally cars.

Subsequent Powerlast Hill climb events will be held in September and the final one in the series this year, will be held in November 2018.