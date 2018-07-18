17 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda Set Standards for Hosting Cricket Events- ICC

By Bryan Kimenyi

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has heaped praise on Rwanda for hosting a successful ICC World Twenty20 Africa B qualifier characterised by excellent cricket and hospitality.

The World T20 Africa B Qualifiers that ended on Saturday at Gahanga Cricket Stadium brought together Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and hosts Rwanda.

"The week in Rwanda will be fondly remembered by all who participated. The hospitality and organisation from the Rwanda Cricket Association was first-class, as they showcased their wonderful new venue, the Gahanga Cricket Stadium" read a statement from the cricket governing body.

Kenya emerged victors of the tournament to qualify for the Africa Finals.

Meanwhile, despite finishing bottom of the table in the tournament, Rwandan players admit the tournament was a valuable learning exercise.

Speaking to Times Sport on Monday, National Cricket team captain Eric Hirwa Dusabemungu explained that the tournament left Rwandan players with some good lessons to learn before underlining that the team did all they could for positive results but all the opponents proved stronger and more experienced.

"Our game has improved, but we still could not challenge the other teams. We have to agree we were whitewashed on home soil, and strive to doing better next time. Nonetheless, I am proud of the hard work and effort from everyone on the team." Dusabemungu said.

Read the original article on New Times.

