Kenya: 3 Murang'a Hospital Staff Charged With Sh3 Million HIV Kits Theft

Three staff members of Murang'a Level Five Hospital have been charged with stealing HIV test kits valued at Sh3 million.

Ms Sophia Kinya Nteere, Mr William Muhara Wambugu and Mr James Wairiuko Kamindo were charged with stealing 32,400 kits which were in their possession by virtue of being Murang'a County government employees.

The three allegedly stole the kits worth Sh3,078,000 between May 16 and July 13 this year.

The suspects, who appeared before the Muranga Principal Magistrate Antony Mwichigi, denied the charges and were released on a cash bail of Sh200,000 or bond of Sh1 million each.

The case will continue on Thursday, August 2.

The suspects were among eight people who recorded statements at Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices in Murang'a after the theft was detected on Friday, July 13.