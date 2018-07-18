Kenya/Tanzania: Troubled Gor Mahia Eye Yanga Scalp at Karasani

Troubled Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will be seeking to keep their dreams of lifting a continental title for the first time in 30 years when they entertain Tanzania's Young Africans (Yanga) in their Caf Confederation Cup Group "D" match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Wednesday evening.

Fresh from getting a two-year ban from all Cecafa tournaments, Gor, who are facing mutiny over unpaid bonuses in the dressing room plus injuries to key players over the last few days, will be hoping to put behind their Cecafa troubles in the match that kicks off from 7pm at Kasarani.

Gor coach Dylan Kerr remains optimistic that his charges are in the right frame of mind, and will see-off the visiting Tanzanians who have kept their preparations low key since arriving in the country on Monday.

"Things are tough for us sometimes off the field but we keep fighting on the pitch," said Kerr, whose side sit second in the group on two points, two adrift of leaders USM Alger of Algeria.

"We go into this game focused and with the right mentality not to concede, both teams need three points but I've confidence in my players that we can do it."

Gor, who won their only continental title in 1987, have drawn their opening two matches in the group, 1-1 and 0-0 draws against Rayon Sports of Rwanda and the Algerian side respectively.

A win for K'Ogalo at Kasarani could take them top of the group should Algerian side USM Alger fail to beat Rayon Sports in Kigali.

Goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch, suspended defender Joash Onyango, winger Boniface Omondi, midfielders George "Blackberry" Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo and Francis Mustafa missed the team's last training session on Tuesday and Kerr remains unsure of their availability.

"Joash is suspended, I don't know where Boniface (Oluoch) and Blackberry are while Mustafa is sorting his personal stuff out, the rest are out injured," he added.

Yanga coach Noel Mwandila concedes they are under pressure to win to increase their chances of advancing to the quarterfinals.

"Our ambition is to go past this stage and for us to qualify, this game is very important. We know Gor Mahia, we've watched them play both in the SportPesa Super Cup and Kagame Cup and have worked on their weaknesses and strengths," said Mwandila, who will miss the services of suspended winger Rafael Daudi.

YANGA'S WOES

Things are not rosy in the 27-time Tanzanian champions' camp either with captain Nadir Haroub, Kelvin Yondan and Hassan Kessy failing to travel due to contractual issues with the club.

Despite their financial squabbles, Yanga stand-in captain Juma Abdul wants to avenge their 2-1 defeat to Gor three years ago during the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Dar es Salaam.

"We are mentally prepared for this game because we've played them before and know what they can do," said Juma.

Somalia referee Hassan Mohamed will run rings assisted by compatriots Hamza Hagi and Suleiman Bashir while Nur Muhudin will serve as the fourth official.

South Africa's Simphiwe Xaba will be the match commissioner.

VIP and regular tickets will go on sale for Sh500 and Sh200 respectively from midday.

Probable line-ups:

Gor Mahia

Shaban Odhoji (GK), Harun Shakava (Cpt), Charles Momanyi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Philemon Otieno, Bernard Ondiek, Humphrey Mieno, Samuel Onyango, Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge, Ephrem Guikan.

Yanga

Youth Rostand (GK), Juma Abdul (Cpt), Gadiel Michael, Abdallah Shaibu, Andrew Vincent, Papy Tshishimbi, Emmanuel Martine, Pius Buswita, Amis Tambwe, Ibrahim Ajib and Godfrey Mwashuiya

FIXTURE

Caf Confed Cup: Gor Mahia v Yanga (MISC Kasarani, 7pm)