Kenya: Kisumu Police Hunt for Thugs Who Shot Maseno Students

Police in Kisumu have launched a manhunt for a gang of three men that shot two Maseno University students on Sunday night.

The students, Mr Vincent Ochieng and Mr Eugene Ndobi, were rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital where they have been admitted but are in stable condition.

Kisumu West OCPD Wilstone Mwakio said the students were returning home after watching World Cup finals match between France and Croatia when they were accosted by three men at Nyawita Estate behind Maseno Siriba campus at about 8pm.

The thugs robbed the students of their phones and then shot them.

He said Mr Ndobi was shot on the wrist while Mr Ochieng was shot on the left side of his chest.

"We collected one cartridge from where the shooting happened which we are using to hunt the suspects. Investigations into the incident have started," said Mr Mwakio.

He appealed to the public with information about the whereabouts of the thugs to share with the police, saying the suspects are dangerous and can cause more harm.

In early June, Dr Peter Odada who was attached with the Kenya Medical Research Institute, was shot at the New Rainbow Bar and Restaurant in the same sub-county where he had gone to watch a World Cup match.

He later died of his wounds at the Aga Khan Hospital where he had been admitted.