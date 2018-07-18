Kenya: Former Internationals Land City Hall Jobs

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has nominated former Harambee Stars players Musa Otieno and Dennis Oliech to spearhead sports development in the city.

This comes after Governor Sonko assented to the Nairobi City County Sports Management (Amendment) Bill 2018 giving way for the formation of Nairobi County Sports Committee that will oversee sports development in Nairobi City.

The two former internationals will be members of the Sports Committee together with other members including Hashim Kamau, Judith Njagi and Lea Mumo Mate, among other members.

The team will be tasked with among other things, promote and develop sports activities in Nairobi County.

"I have nominated former Harambee Stars players Musa Otieno and Dennis Oliech to be members of the committee. The formation of the committee will add value to my administration's plans for the youth in the county," said Sonko on Tuesday.

At the same time, City Hall has started the construction of the four state-of-the-art stadiums which will be located in Dandora, Jacaranda Grounds, Kariokor and Kihumbini.

The City Hall boss stated that the construction of the four stadia is aimed at addressing the need for more sports and recreational facilities for the youth in Nairobi.

On her part, County Education, Youth and Sports executive Ms Janet Ouko assured stakeholders that the stadia will meet Fifa standards upon completion and will include amenities such as modern changing rooms, referee rooms and restaurants.

She said that the contractor, who has been awarded the tenders to build the stadiums, will have to ensure they have chain-link fence, gates painted with county colours and logo, plastic stadium seats which have full back-rest and water drainage holes.

"The contractor will also have to put the approved artificial turf like astro turf, complete with anti-shock underlay and put up substitutes' benches with an overhead sunshade," said Ms Ouko.

The Sports executive added that the new stadiums will also have 24-hour security surveillance, be fitted with CCTV cameras in addition to having working public address systems and two floodlights mast each comprising of six lights for night matches.

"The aim of the project is to help nurture talent and also keep the youth busy through sports," she said.