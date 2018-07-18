Zimbabwe: Clinic Boost for Chegutu

Residents in Chegutu have welcomed the construction of a state-of-the-art clinic recently commissioned by Zanu-PF Chegutu West House of Assembly member Cde Dexter Nduna last week.

Farnum Clinic will serve more than 15 000 people who were in need of a health facility in the area.

In an interview during the commissioning of the clinic, Cde Nduna said the ruling Zanu-PF was committed to improving primary health care in Zimbabwe.

"Chegutu has always been hogging the limelight for disease outbreaks over the years and the commissioning of the clinic is going to alleviate the various challenges faced by the locals," he said.

"Some of the challenges faced prior to the intervention included walking long distances to access health facilities."

The Zanu-PF provincial vice chairman urged people from Chegutu West to vote for Zanu-PF so that the party continues with its programmes.

"As a Member of Parliament, I have been pushing hard for the improvement of the living conditions of people here. The European Union pledged to inject 10 million euros towards infrastructural development, water and sewer reticulation in Chegutu to alleviate the recurrence of the cholera outbreaks during engagements, which I was part of at the African-Caribbean Pacific-European Union (ACP-EU) joint parliament assembly held in Brussels Belgium a few months back," he said.

Government has also availed $1 million to address water and sewer reticulation challenges to curb recurrent water-borne disease outbreaks. in Chegutu