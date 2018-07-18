18 July 2018

Zimbabwe: Vincent Shines in Indonesia

Zimbabwe's top professional golfer Scott Vincent carded a final round two-under-par 70 to finish one shot behind winner Justin Harding at the Bank BRI Indonesia Open at the weekend.

The tournament was held at the Pondik Indah Golf Course.

Speaking to the Sunshine Tour, the 26-year-old, who is still searching for his maiden Asian Tour victory, admitted that the four bogeys he made on the sixth, ninth, 10th and 14th were the reasons why South African Harding got away with the title.

"It was frustrating to give away shots and I gave one too many here," Vincent said about the bogeys.

"I played the par-fives very poorly.

"That is something that I'll be thinking about a little longer. I was probably too aggressive then, especially when I was in the front seat.

"I still have got a lot to learn from this," said Vincent.

Apart from dropping those shots, Vincent used the better part of the round making gains with three consecutive birdies on the second, third and fourth.

He made more birdies on the 13th, 15th and the last hole which gave him a total of 17-under-par 271 following rounds of 69, 66, 66 and the final round 70.

He had a lot to smile about after the tournament, having made 24 birdies in the tournament, an effort which saw him finish second for the third time in his Asian Tour career.

He came second at the 32nd Shinhan Donghae Open in 2016 and also at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters last year.

"I can't be too disappointed with the result," he said.

"I got off to a good start that put some pressure on him.

"At the end of the day, he came through when it mattered. More credit to him. I'm getting very close to winning for sure.

"I decided to play an iron on the 18th. I made a birdie in the end so I'm happy with that."

He was also happy for the reception he received.

"The fans were great! I enjoyed the attention and I'm happy that the fans like me. I'm taking the next two weeks off and recharge for the busy next half of the season," he said.

