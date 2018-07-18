South Africa: 40-Minute Video to Be Used As Evidence in EFF Student Activist's Trial

A 40-minute video that purportedly captured violence during the Fees Must Fall protest in 2016, will be used as evidence against Economic Freedom Fighters Students Command activist Bonginkosi Khanyile on Wednesday.

Khanyile appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Tuesday where his trial is set down for at least three days this week.

A smartly-dressed Khanyile, who appeared calm, faces a string of charges, including inciting public violence, possession of explosives, the contravention of the Gatherings Act, possession of a dangerous weapon, failure to comply with police orders, common assault and hindering traffic.

Warrant Officer Shaun Robins, a police videographer who works out of the Public Order Policing division in Marianhill, apparently recorded Khanyile and his cohorts performing acts of violence on September 27, 2016.

The video could not be played on Tuesday because court proceedings for the day had been completed. Instead, it is expected to be screened on Wednesday when Robins' testimony continues.

Giving evidence, Robins described violence police were allegedly subjected to just outside the ML Sultan Campus at Durban University of Technology (DUT), where Khanyile studied.

"They pulled the main gate closed behind them and started pelting us with stones. There appeared to be building rubble and bricks that they threw at us. They were also using slingshots to attack police."

Robins said he had recorded the mayhem in the 40-minute video.

Khanyile was previously denied bail on several occasions and was only released after he took his case to the Constitutional Court.

Despite spending six months in jail during this period, he graduated with a National Diploma in Public Management and Economics summa cum laude at DUT.

In May, he graduated with a degree of Bachelor of Technology in Public Management at DUT, following his suspension from the institution.

