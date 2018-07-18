17 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 40-Minute Video to Be Used As Evidence in EFF Student Activist's Trial

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Bonginkosi Khanyile/Facebook
#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile (file photo).

A 40-minute video that purportedly captured violence during the Fees Must Fall protest in 2016, will be used as evidence against Economic Freedom Fighters Students Command activist Bonginkosi Khanyile on Wednesday.

Khanyile appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Tuesday where his trial is set down for at least three days this week.

A smartly-dressed Khanyile, who appeared calm, faces a string of charges, including inciting public violence, possession of explosives, the contravention of the Gatherings Act, possession of a dangerous weapon, failure to comply with police orders, common assault and hindering traffic.

Warrant Officer Shaun Robins, a police videographer who works out of the Public Order Policing division in Marianhill, apparently recorded Khanyile and his cohorts performing acts of violence on September 27, 2016.

The video could not be played on Tuesday because court proceedings for the day had been completed. Instead, it is expected to be screened on Wednesday when Robins' testimony continues.

Giving evidence, Robins described violence police were allegedly subjected to just outside the ML Sultan Campus at Durban University of Technology (DUT), where Khanyile studied.

"They pulled the main gate closed behind them and started pelting us with stones. There appeared to be building rubble and bricks that they threw at us. They were also using slingshots to attack police."

Robins said he had recorded the mayhem in the 40-minute video.

Khanyile was previously denied bail on several occasions and was only released after he took his case to the Constitutional Court.

Despite spending six months in jail during this period, he graduated with a National Diploma in Public Management and Economics summa cum laude at DUT.

In May, he graduated with a degree of Bachelor of Technology in Public Management at DUT, following his suspension from the institution.

Source: News24

More on This

KZN Fees Must Fall Leader's Trial Resumes

The trial of Bonginkosi Khanyile, the controversial leading figure in KwaZulu-Natal's Fees Must Fall movement, is… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.