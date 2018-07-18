17 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Chilly Weather to Continue for a Week, Says Weather Expert

By Owen Khamula

Malawi's biting chilly weather will continue for a week, a weather expert has warned as the country is experiencing very cold weather.

Director of Meteorological and Climate Change department Jolam Nkhokwe says the cold weather is ad a result if high air pressure passing from South Africa to Malawi.

"We are in winter so we should be facing the chilly weather because the sun is in the northern hemisphere. We have the high air pressure system in the south easterly of South Africa pumping into the southern Africa including Malawi, that is we have the rain drizzles," said Nkhokwe.

He said the chilly weather will go away over the weekend.

Nkhokwe said there are also strong winds which translates into Mwera winds, saying the Mwera winds can be so strong that they can damage canoes.

He therefore warned fishermen to be away from the lake as the Mwera winds can be very dangerous to their lives.

