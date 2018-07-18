Malawi: Audio On Secret DPP Inner Circle Meeting Reveals Clanderstine Plans for 2019 Polls

An audio believed to have been recorded at Capital Hotel on Tuesday during a secret ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) inner circle meeting indicates the party now want sto use dirty tactics to hold on to the balance of power in the run up to 2019 elections.

In a secretly recorded audio purported to be of DPP vice president (central region) Uladi Mussa, vice president (eastern region) Bright Msaka, director of women Cecilia Chazama, Ben Phiri, regional governor (south) Charles Mchacha.

One voice is also recognised as that of police deputy inspector general Duncan Mwapasa.

A leaked audio recording, which Nyasa Times could not independently verify, suggest that the DPP want to engage in smear campaign against its political competitors, deal with civil servants not supporting the ruling party in what one speaker said "kupana".

One official was heard in the damning audio strategising how best to bring down State Vice President Saulos Chilima, cripple former president Joyce Banda, weaken Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera and pin down United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi.

The fear of spying even shook the DPP officials meeting as they an unprecedented step of barring waiterd and waitresses at the hotel from the room and members from bringing cell phones to the meeting but how part of the meeting was recorded is not known.

Mchacha said he could not comment on the spy recording as he had not listened to the audio clip.

This is not the first time DPP has been in the news on a leaked social media telephone conversation, as recently it was one between Cabinet minister Kondwani Nankhumwa and the party's secretary general (SG) Gressielder Jeffrey centred on how the alleged Chilima camp was gaining more support.

It also questioned the allegiance of Cabinet ministers, among other issues.