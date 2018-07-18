18 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: ACF Sympathizes With Katsina On Flood

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Agbese

Kaduna — The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has sympathised with the government and people of Katsina State over the flood disaster in Jibia local government area of the state.

A statement on Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Muhammad Ibrahim, prayed that those affected would have their losses replaced.

He said, "The Forum acknowledges the efforts of the Katsina State and Federal Governments Emergency Management Agencies, other public spirited individuals and groups for rendering humanitarian assistance to the displaced persons now leaving in make shift camps.

"ACF, however, urges the Agencies to do more in order to ameliorate the suffering of the displaced persons.

"The people should also cooperate with the government and heed to environmental warnings in order to avoid future disaster of this magnitude."

Nigeria

Herdsmen-Farmers Conflicts Becoming More Deadlier - UN Envoy

The Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, says the… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.