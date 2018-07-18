Nigeria: ACF Sympathizes With Katsina On Flood

Kaduna — The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has sympathised with the government and people of Katsina State over the flood disaster in Jibia local government area of the state.

A statement on Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Muhammad Ibrahim, prayed that those affected would have their losses replaced.

He said, "The Forum acknowledges the efforts of the Katsina State and Federal Governments Emergency Management Agencies, other public spirited individuals and groups for rendering humanitarian assistance to the displaced persons now leaving in make shift camps.

"ACF, however, urges the Agencies to do more in order to ameliorate the suffering of the displaced persons.

"The people should also cooperate with the government and heed to environmental warnings in order to avoid future disaster of this magnitude."