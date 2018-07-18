Tanzania: Coops Insurance Scheme Launched

18 July 2018

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Monday officiated the launch of cooperative health insurance scheme which will cater for small and large scale farmers to enable them to access quality medical services.

The Premier graced the ceremony held at Ulowa Primary School grounds in Kahama District, Shinyanga Region, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office disclosed.

The scheme was established by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) in partnership with the Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC), confirmed the PMO.

During the ceremony, the Premier also handed over at least 20 cards to a group of registered members of the health fund.

At least 259 new members so far have been registered upon the establishment of the scheme, part of the statement reads.

"The membership fee is Sh75,000 annually per adult person and Sh50,000 for a child. The beneficiaries will have assurance to access quality medical services in all public health facilities," he said.

