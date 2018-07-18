18 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dimension Data Honour Mandela Day With Orange Helmets

Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
Activists erected a shack at the official residence of Western Cape Premier Helen Zille in the early hours of the morning on Mandela Day.

Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka will wear a special edition orange Oakley helmet on Stage 11 of the Tour de France on Wednesday, as part of the global Mandela Day centenary celebrations.

Orange is the official colour of the Nelson Mandela Foundation and so our team will wear the same as a tribute to him.

After the stage the helmets will be signed by the riders and auctioned off at a later date; with the proceeds all going to Qhubeka.

In addition, all of our riders and staff will also be wearing a variety of t-shirts from the 46664 range, a Nelson Mandela Foundation initiative.

The helmets were presented to our eight riders at dinner on Tuesday night by team principal Douglas Ryder who also shared a few thoughts on what Nelson Mandela's legacy means.

"Mandela Day has a special place in our hearts. As a South African registered team on the World Tour we are incredibly proud to be able to play our part in continuing to shine the light on the iconic former statesman.

"Mr Mandela would have been 100 years old in 2018 and so to have the chance to show our appreciation to him and his family is a real privilege. The theme this year is 'Be the Legacy' and we believe that resonates with what we are trying to achieve, both on and off the bike, perfectly. Imagine the impact we could have if everyone followed his example, and tried to make a difference in the lives of others, this is why we race."

"Our first stage win at the Tour de France was on this day in 2015, which gives it an even greater special meaning to our team."

The team are also ambassadors for Laureus South Africa for whom President Mandela played a crucial part in the formation of the global Laureus Foundation.

In November 2017 we visited Robben Island, where the chairperson of Laureus South Africa and academy member, Morne du Plessis, joined to explain the inspirational meaning President Mandela held for him personally.

That video can be viewed HERE

Source: Sport24

South Africa

