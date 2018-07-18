Namibia: Ministry Urges Public to Take Precautions Against Swine Flu

THE Ministry of Health and Social Services has urged the public to take the necessary precautions to avoid contracting swine flu, as cases of the virus continue to increase.

A statement released yesterday by the ministry's acting permanent secretary, Petronella Masabane, said since the first cases of the H1N1 virus, also known as swine flu, were reported by private health facilities in Windhoek in June, there has been an increase reported countrywide.

Thus far, 70 cases have been laboratory-confirmed, of which 35 are from Windhoek; 24 from Okahandja; six from Rehoboth; two from Gobabis; and one each from Aranos, Ondangwa and Katima Mulilo. Of the 70 cases, 28 are children aged five and younger; 10 are children aged between five and nine years, and 32 cases are of people ranging between ages 10 and 80.

"The virus has been circulating in the last decade, all-year-round. However, cases peak during winter, meaning people will get ill from this particular strain," the statement said.

The virus is primarily transmitted through coughing and sneezing, or direct contact with surfaces contaminated with infected droplets. People at most risk are children under the age of five, elderly people over 65 years, pregnant women, and people with weak immune systems. The ministry said the best protection against H1N1 is seasonal flu vaccination.

The influenza H1N1 strain is covered in the seasonal flu vaccine, which is available in the country.

Other prevention measures include practising respiratory hygiene by covering the nose and mouth with a tissue when sneezing or coughing, and washing the hands regularly with soap and water. Namibia experienced a large-scale outbreak of the virus in the 2009-2010 period, where over 8 000 cases were reported, of which 102 cases tested positive.

