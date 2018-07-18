18 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Govt to Build 400 Houses With Chinese Loan

By Alwonia Izaaks

THE government will use part of an interest-free loan from China to build 400 houses at Gobabis and Grootfontein.

Documents seen by The Namibian show that the government intends to build 200 houses at each of the towns at a cost of N$120 million.

President Hage Geingob negotiated the loan in March this year during his state visit to China. According to the documents, the structures known as "social houses" will cost approximately N$300 000 each.

Apart from the 400 units, documents show that additional priority projects include four rural schools, whose locations are yet to be confirmed. The urban development ministry has already shortlisted 12 companies to design and supervise the construction of the houses.

The companies - Aloe Consulting Engineers, Barnard Mutua Architects, CEPM Consulting Engineers and Project Managers, Jack Mutua Architects, Jordaan Oosthuysen Nangolo QS Partner and Kerry McNamara Architects - were amongst those shortlisted.

Others are Marley Tjitjo Architects, Telio Namibia Consulting Engineering (Pty) Ltd, Lithon Project Consulting Engineers, Prinsloo Loubser Architects, SBDS & Fourie Inc and WML Consulting Engineering. The Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN)'s national facilitator, Edith Mbanga, said they can foresee problems with ownership because communities are not involved in the process. The federation builds houses for low-income earners for N$30 000 for a one-bedroom and N$50 000 for a two-bedroom house.

Heinrich Amushila, Namibia Housing Action Group (NHAG) co-director, said the only way the low-cost housing issue can be addressed is by involving the SDFN and the communities. Urban development minister Peya Mushelenga was unreachable for comment.

