18 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: New Permanent Secretaries Appointed

THE Cabinet secretary George Simataa has announced new appointments and the reassignment of some permanent secretaries, effective from the start of next month.

In a statement released yesterday, Simataa said I-Ben Nashandi, who has been the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, has been transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister as permanent secretary effective from 1 August. Esther Lusepani has been appointed the new permanent secretary at the ministry of poverty eradication from 1 August until 31 July 2023.

Annely Haiphene has been appointed the permanent secretary for Economic Planning and the National Planning Commission effective from 1 August until July 2023. Annascy Mwanyangapo is the new permanent secretary of public enterprises with effect from 1 August until 30 July 2021, while Abraham Iilonga will be permanent secretary of Veterans Affairs until 29 May 2020.

Simataa said all the appointments are contract-based.

