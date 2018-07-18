Namibia: Board Blames Govt for Transnamib Failures

THE TransNamib board has blamed constant political interference for the parastatal's financial and operational woes.

The board, led by Paul Smit and lawyer Elize Angula, said this in a scathing statement in response to deputy transport minister Sankwasa James Sankwasa's claims that the board has failed, and should resign.

The board statement issued yesterday said TransNamib had been crippled because the government has failed the institution.

"The shareholder has since assumed the role of the board. All decisions have to go to Cabinet, and Cabinet never decides anything.

"On the one hand, the government has no money, but on the other hand it frustrates the decision-making process of the institution in its efforts to generate its funds," the statement read.

The board added that Cabinet, due to conflicts among ministers, could not make some key decisions to enable the institution to generate money.

One of Sankwasa's actions, which angered the board, was his directive to TransNamib chief executive Johny Smith to reinstate the parastatal's strategy executive, Hippy Tjivikua, who was suspended last year to allow an investigation into allegations of corruption against him.

Sankwasa said having Tjivikua on suspension for almost a year was a waste of state resources.

Tjivikua earned N$1,2 million per year without going to work.

Yesterday's statement said Tjivikua was suspended over allegations of irregularities he allegedly committed while he was acting chief executive of TransNamib.

"While Tjivikua is suspended for a long time, which is acknowledged, it is not entirely true that there is no iota of evidence. The evidence is contained in the investigation report received by the board," the board said.

Sankwasa, the board said, has been demanding to see the report, which it was agreed would not be disclosed as per an undertaking with public enterprises minister Leon Jooste and former transport minister Alpheus !Naruseb.

The board felt that the report should not be distributed to avoid it being leaked while the culprits are being investigated and pursued.

"Both respected and appreciated the reasons for the non-disclosure of the report. The delay in finalising the suspension and disciplinary charges was due to a lack of human resources at the institution, and the sensitivity of the matter," the board said.

Sankwasa said the works and public enterprises ministries approved Tjivikua's suspension on condition that it would only be for two months.

According to the statement of the board, the suspension was initially for two months, but was extended when the investigators could not finalise their report within the initial period.

"After the report was made available, the board had to finalise the appointment of the CEO, and only after that could it focus its energy on the labour matter of Tjivikua," the board explained.

TransNamib did not have the internal legal capacity at the time, and someone had to be recruited from outside.

TransNamib last year fired its chief legal adviser, Gokulan Thambapilai, who insisted that the board decision to fire him was illegal.

"All the executives are suing the institution for bonuses and salary increases. The board is overwhelmed by these labour litigations. These are the main reasons for the delay," the board added.

The statement said the board wanted to negotiate with Tjivikua to allow him to leave the parastatal without going through a disciplinary process, but that plan did not work out.

"The disciplinary process is now underway, and should commence as soon as possible," the board said.

They said the government should not allow Sankwasa to interfere in the operations of the institution unchecked if the state is serious about parastatals being run efficiently.

"It is not rocket science to see his beef with the board, and his continued involvement in the internal affairs of the institution. He constantly engages with staff at the institution to get internal and confidential information, and has on some occasions used board members to create a rift among directors," the statement said.

Questions sent to Sankwasa yesterday about this were not answered.

The board added that "we as a board will not allow TransNamib to be looted of its resources, and as such, we are duty-bound to do all that we can to keep the fort and the ship afloat. We have done that since our appointment in 2015, and shall continue to do so until we get fired".