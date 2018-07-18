Nigeria: Quack Doctor Arrested Over Death of 2 Patients in Illegal Hospital

A quack doctor, Adewale Owolanke, operating an illegal hospital, which have caused the death of many innocent people, has been arrested.

The quack doctor is cooling his feet at the "A" Division Police Station in Akure.

His wife, according to findings, operates a medicine store in the same house where the illegal hospital is located.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect, who was arrested in his hospital situated at Uso, in Owo council area of the state for same offence last year but was let off the hook following intervention by politicians, had been operating the illegal hospital for over five years.

Two persons reportedly died in his hospital following an operation he performed on them.

Also, many young girls in the community have been victims of poorly performed and illegal abortion by the quack doctor and his other three supporting staff.

Vanguard gathered that his arrest last year followed a complaint from doctors working at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Owo to the state Health Ministry where a patient he had performed illegal operation was taken to.

Vanguard was informed that after he performed an operation on the pregnant woman, she later developed complications following which she was rushed to the FMC.

Nemisis caught up with him when the monitoring team of the Hospital Services Department of the ministry discovered that he had reopened the hitherto sealed illegal hospital.

Three patients were on admission in the illegal hospital when the monitoring team swooped on him.

Confirming the arrest of the quack doctor, who claimed he graduated from Barbadose University in the United States of America, the state Health ministry said he still was an undergraduate of the University of Benin, Edo State.

Press Officer of the ministry, Abooluwa Famakinwa, said the illegal hospital had the name Divine Hospital popularly called Baba Mama Hospital and was situated behind St. Andrews Anglican Church, Uso.

According the Famakinwa "Owolanke was alleged to have operated on several of his victims who had lost their lives in the process.

"The Hospital had earlier been closed down but Owolanke had reopened it and continued with his illicit and unlawful activities.

Famakinwa said as a measure to safe guard the health and lives of residents, the state health commissioner Dr Wahab Adegbenro was determined to rid the health sector of quacks.

According to her, the commissioner "frowned at those who toy with the lives of people in the state and perpetrators will be brought to book."

The Commissioner for Health said the government will press for maximum punishment for offenders as deterrent to those who do not have value for life.

She added that the state has zero tolerance for quackery and that the ministry will make the monitoring a more regular exercise as it will make people sit up.

The commissioner appealed to residents to beware of where they go to seek medical attention as the government has brought qualitative health care to the doorsteps of the people.

She said that the government is sending a very strong signal that it will not condone quackery in the state, adding that there is no second chance for anybody caught trying to waste the lives of residents under any pretence.

According to her, "without wasting time, the state will seek collaboration with neighboring states and law enforcement agencies to make sure there is no hiding place for quacks."