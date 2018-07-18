Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

Activists erected a shack at the official residence of Western Cape Premier Helen Zille in the early hours of the morning on Mandela Day.

press release

Minister of Human Settlements Nomaindiya Mfeketo and Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements Dikgang Moiloa, will as part of commemorating the 100 years of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu centenary, build 70 houses in Lawley, south of Johannesburg.

The department will honour these stalwarts by building new homes for the elderly, people living with disabilities, child-headed families and the destitute, from 16 to 20 July 2018. This initiative is in partnership with Habitat for Humanity, SA, Nelson Mandela Foundation and the private sector.

Minister Mfeketo and MEC Moiloa will participate in brick-laying on 18th July 2018 in Lawley.

Issued by: Department of Human Settlements