18 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Tension High in Rumphi Over Vwaza National Park

Tension is high in Rumphi between local people and government officials after one person was killed by park rangers when he was found fishing in the protected waters of the park.

Reports indicate that Sandres Nyirenda and his friends went into the protected area to fish but the others managed to escape after park rangers arrived but he was caught.

The deceased's relative Josiah Nyirenda said later, Sandres body was found floating in the river with one gun wound and stabbing wound in the neck.

Parks regional manager for the north confirmed the incident and said the government was waiting for a postmortem before an action is taken.

Sanders hailed from Mataukira village in chief Mpherembe's area in Rumphi.

