Namibia: PM Reshuffles Permanent Secretaries

Windhoek — Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has made five changes to the country's pool of permanent secretaries, according to a press statement issued late yesterday.

I-Ben Nashandi, who New Era understands had a rocky relationship with Poverty Eradication Minister Zephania Kameeta, was moved away from that ministry and redeployed in the same position at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

Nashandi will be replaced by Esther Lusepani as PS of the poverty eradication ministry, according to a statement by Secretary to Cabinet George Simataa.

Annely Haiphene has been appointed as PS of the Ministry of Economic Planning and National Planning Commission, replacing Levi Hungamo who resigned from that post. Haiphene has been acting as PS in that ministry after Hungamo left.

At OPM, Nashandi is replacing Advocate Nangula Mbako, who retired in December 2017. Indongo Shivute was acting in Mbako's place since her retirement.

The OPM is also home to another PS, Andreas Mwoombola, who serves specific functions within that office.

Andrew Ndishishi also served as PS in the PM's office but was seconded to the Namibia Institute of Public Administration and Management (NIPAM) as executive director.

Ndishishi, who is to be replaced at NIPAM by Maria Nangolo, will not be returning to the OPM as he heads into retirement in September.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has also appointed Annascy Mwanyangapo as PS of the Ministry of Public Enterprises, replacing Frans Tsheehama, who retired. Mwanyangapo is currently deputy PS in the ministry of trade.

The directorate of veteran affairs under the vice-president's office gets Abraham Iilonga as permanent secretary, replacing Hopelong Ipinge, who also heads into retirement.

Simataa said all permanent secretaries appointed during President Hage Geingob's presidency are on contract, a shift from the dispensation where such officials were assured employment until at least retirement.

Some permanent secretaries appointed this week are on shorter contracts than five years, with Simataa explaining that this was because some were of advanced age that a five-year contract would lapse only after they had already surpassed retirement age.