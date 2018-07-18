The health ministry contravened the value added tax law after it paid close to N$1 billion to suppliers who were not registered to pay VAT.

This was revealed in auditor general Junias Kandjeke's report on the ministry's accounts for the 2016/17 financial year, submitted to parliament last month.

The report states that the auditors noted with "serious concerns" that the ministry had paid out an amount of over N$980 million "inclusive of Value Added Tax" to four companies that were not registered for VAT, but yet charged the ministry VAT on their invoices.

The VAT charged on the supply of goods and services by registered companies is paid to the inland revenue department in the finance ministry.

Kandjeke said the ministry contravened the Value Added Tax Act of 2002 and ordered the ministry to ensure that "suppliers only issue the ministry with proper tax invoices if they are registered for VAT and thus entitled to levy VAT on the supply of goods and services".

The health ministry's acting permanent secretary, Petronella Masabane, could not explain, nor provide the names of the companies which illegally charged the ministry VAT yesterday.

She said she would "interrogate" the matter, and respond.

"I have no comment at this stage as I need to interrogate the matter more. I will revert [to you] once I have established that it is warranted to release such information in the public domain," she added.

Apart from the VAT issue, the report also revealed how the ministry was reckless with vehicle records, and money used to buy vehicles.

According to the report, the acting permanent secretary reported that the ministry had 1 910 vehicles as at 31 March 2017.

It said 60 vehicles were purchased during the year under review, and that no car was auctioned, written off or donated.

The report further stated that the ministry reported that it spent about N$49 million to purchase the 60 vehicles, but the auditors found that N$62,5 million had been spent, which amounted to a N$13,6 million difference.

At the same time, about 100 ministry vehicles were also unaccounted for in the 2015/16 financial year.

In her comments contained in the report, Masabane said 34 vehicles were written off during the year under review, despite stating in the document submitted for audit purposes that no cars were written off.

The acting permanent secretary also claimed that a calculation error concerning vehicle records was responsible for the difference between the purchase price of the 60 vehicles and the general ledger amount, which she said represented money used to purchase "medical devices for other ambulances".

Besides, the report also revealed how the ministry overspent for the year under review by over N$280 million.

The ministry also overspent in the 2015/16 year by about N$340 million.

Despite registering to overspend, auditors found that about 30 ministry accounts had outstanding balances at the end of the financial year.

According to the report, 13 of the accounts had debit, and 17 had credit balances.

This includes the trade account of the Central Medical Stores, which had an outstanding balance of over N$69 million at the end of the financial year.

However, this account was also not reported in the ministry's financial statements for the year under review, even though it was still active.

The report furthermore revealed that the ministry had outstanding liabilities of about N$9,5 million and that the ministry has had no audit committee in place for the past three years.