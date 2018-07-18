Veteran politician Nahas Angula yesterday said the late Theo-Ben Gurirab was betrayed by the new generation of youth in Swapo, who did not understand his contribution to the liberation struggle.

He was talking to The Namibian on the sidelines at the home of the late Gurirab in Klein Windhoek, which he had visited to convey a condolence message to widow Joan Guriras and her children.

Angula's comments come in light of the fact that veteran politicians are dying before writing books for future generations.

The late Gurirab died last Saturday at the Medic Clinic Hospital in Windhoek from heart and kidney failure.

"We are getting old. It is a natural process. As we get old, we get vulnerable. It is unfortunate that some of us here have not sat down to put down our stories," said Angula.

According to him, the late Gurirab was trying to write his autobiography, but could allegedly not do that anymore.

"He was betrayed by the newcomers in Swapo. The free-riders. He died a sad person because he felt betrayed at the electoral college. He had hoped to get elected so he could have resources to write his book," said Angula, adding that this was not something that Gurirab would say in public. He added that personally, Gurirab was like a brother to him as he had stood in for his parents when he was getting married in New York, and that he had also organised his reception party attended by the likes of Martti Ahtissaari, founding President Sam Nujoma and others.

"He was cool and patient. I learned patience from him - not to take decisions while one is angry," said Angula.

Former health minister Richard Kamwi, who had also come to pay his respects at the family residence, could only describe the question of the 2014 Swapo electoral college betrayal as sad. But he added that on the aspects of literature, it was something important that most politicians seem not to be doing.

"I am a culprit myself. It goes with most leaders. What I gather is that it is not easy to write a book about yourself," he said.

Kamwi noted that on a personal basis, Gurirab was a person he could go to for advice, and he had done so when he got Margaret Chan from the World Health Organisation and the then Mozambican politician Graca Machel to come and address a joint parliament on any session issues of health.

Veteran politician Dirk Mudge was also at the house to pay his respects, something which Kamwi described as impressive and showing how fair Gurirab was even with opposition parties. Other politicians such as PDM leader McHenry Venaani, Swanu president Cornelius Iijambo and former Swanu president Usutuaije Maamberua had also visited the house, where they had described Gurirab as a person who was fair and balanced even with their parties during his time as Speaker of the National Assembly.

Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua also spoke on the lack of literature on veteran politicians, and stressed the need for the youth to close the gap between themselves and the older generation.

"The youth should create an intergenerational dialogue so they can also tap into their experience, and build the culture of writing books, even of Theo-Ben Gurirab," said Kazapua.

A state memorial service will be held on Friday, 20 July 2018 at 14h00, Parliament Gardens. The former Speaker of the National Assembly will be buried at Heroes Acre on Saturday.

President Hage Geingob has called for a period of national mourning during which the Namibian flag will be flown half mast from today until Saturday, when the burial will take place.