Brave Warriors head coach Ricardo Mannetti admitted on Tuesday that he was feeling the heat as he announced preparatory plans for September's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations crunch qualifier against Zambia.

Following a dismal Cosafa Cup campaign in June, which included a 4-1 walloping by host South Africa in the semis of the Plate section, and having lost the opening Group K qualifier 1-0 to Guinea Bissau last year, Mannetti said he is under pressure to qualify the team to next year's Afcon finals.

On Tuesday he assembled a squad of 29 home-based players to begin preparing for the "colossal do or die" qualifier at home to the Chipolopolo on 8 September.

With Namibia's top-flight league only set for resumption in late September, Mannetti again had to find means to ensure that his Warriors are fit to face the 2012 Afcon winners, whose season runs from February to November.

Last year, Namibia qualified for the 2018 African Nations Championships (Chan) in similar circumstances when the Namibia Premier League was dormant for nearly two years, and Mannetti will hope for another backs-against-the-wall effort from his charges to secure passage to a third appearance at the continental showpiece.

"Cosafa definitely showed us that Zambia is not an easy opponent, and we need to make sure we beat them here at home. This means we have to train hard to match the opponent. We will go very hard. We will have a six-week programme that is complex," Mannetti explained.

Despite naming six under-23 prospects in the training squad, the gaffer said he will lean towards the old guard when he makes the final 23-man selection, which will include several foreign-based professionals.

The six youngsters who shone on a recent tour of China are included for the experience, which the returning quartet of Muna Katupose, Petrus Shitembi, Hendrik Somaeb and Larry Horaeb have in abundance.

"We are not going to experiment much. That is why I have decided to go for the tried and tested, players who know how to qualify, and who equal my mentality. Any coach in such a situation will do so," said the 43-year-old Cosafa Cup-winning coach, who is in the last period of a three-year contract that stipulates qualification for 2019 Afcon as the primary objective.

Mannetti singled out Katupose's return as crucial, having missed out on Chan in January through injury after his goals ensured qualification for that tournament. The veteran striker is also revered for scoring the goal that secured Namibia's place at Afcon 2008.

"Muna is a pressure player. He has been there and done that. So, why would I not want such a character in the team? We are under pressure, so players who can handle such pressure are the ones who can get us to qualify for Afcon," explained Mannetti. Namibia and Zambia have already met twice this year. The first encounter ended in a 1-1 draw at Chan in a dead-rubber group match with both sides already through to the quarter-finals in Morocco. Zambia won the second showdown, edging their neighbours 4-3 in a penalty shoot after their Cosafa Cup quarter-final ended goalless.

Vengeance and redemption will be the motivating factor for the Brave Warriors at Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek when they meet again.

"This game, after the Chan, is most probably our biggest because we lost our first match against Guinea Bissau. We all know what my contract says. Reaching the 2019 Afcon is my mandate. It's the last tick. We won the Cosafa Cup, Cosafa Plate, and went to Chan, so this for us is a must-win game if we are going to realise that tick," Mannetti continued.

The final squad, including foreign-based reinforcements, will be named about two weeks before the match..

The training squad comprises Edward Maova (Civics), Abel Paulus (Life Fighters, u23), Ratanda Mbazuvara (African Stars), Donovan Kanjaa (Young African), Ferdinand Karongee (Tigers), Tusha Erasmus Ikeinge (Khomas Nampol), Larry Horaeb (unattached), Edmund Kambanda (Unam) and Emilio Martin (Black Africa).

Also in are Petrus Kamati (Pescanova, u23), Vitapi Ngaruka (Black Africa), Lubeni Haukongo (Eleven Arrows, u23), Ikuaterua Hoveka (Young African), Immanuel Heita (Black Africa), Dynamo Fredericks (Black Africa), Hiha Katjivena (Tura Magic, u23), Gustav Isaak (Tigers) and Aprosius Petrus (Eleven Arrows, u23).

Ronald Ketjijere (African Stars), Benyamen Nenkavu (Tigers), Petrus Shitembi (Tura Magic), Absalom Iimbondi (Tigers), Marcell Papama (Unam), Itamunua Keimuine (Tura Magic), Panduleni Nekundi (African Stars), Hendrick Somaeb (Unattached), Pinehas Willem (Eleven Arrows), Muna Katupose (Unam), Mcartney Nawaseb (Black Africa, u23) complete the training squad.