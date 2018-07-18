Namibia: Editors' Forum Mourns Gurirab

The Editors' Forum of Namibia (EFN) has joined the nation in mourning the late former Prime Minister and Speaker of the National Assembly, Theo-Ben Gurirab.

In a statement yesterday, EFN chairperson Joseph Ailonga recognised Gurirab for championing the constitutional rights of freedom of expression and freedom of the media.

"Despite being approached at short notice, Gurirab was kind enough to key-note the first ever EFN dinner in 2016, at which he conferred the initial Windhoek Declaration Scroll on veteran journalist, Gwen Lister, co-chair of the 1991 Unesco conference of African editors and senior journalists," recalled Ailonga.

He also extended condolences to Gurirab's wife Joan Guriras, his children and the Namibian nation over the "great loss".

Gurirab died in the Medi Clinic Private Hospital in Windhoek on Saturday at the age of 80.

Theo-Ben Gurirab served as Swapo's secretary for foreign affairs from 1986 to 1990, playing a major role in the country's liberation struggle. He served as minister of foreign affairs from independence in 1990 until 2002, when he became Prime Minister until 2005. He was Speaker of the National Assembly until 2015.