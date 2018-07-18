18 July 2018

Namibia: Berseba Illegal Coronation Case Postponed Again

By Luqman Cloete

The case in which members of the Goliath Traditional Authority accused of illegally installing a traditional leader in an area under the /Hai-/Khaua Nama jurisdiction was postponed in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court yesterday.

The matter was set to be heard yesterday, but was postponed to 21 November.

The accused are the purported leader of the Goliath clan, Johannes Fleermuis, Swapo parliamentarian Dawid Boois, Moses Coleman, Berseba Village Council chairperson Salomon Dawid Isaacks, Sabina Esterhuizen, Hulda !Gorases, John Jakobus Goliath, Maria Katrina Swartbooi, former Berseba Village Council CEO Thomas Dreyer, Jakobus Cloete, Gert Hamann, Anna Hamann, Gert Kooper, Maria Swartbooi, Aaron Goliath, Johanna Isaak, Katrina Kaffer, Jakob Boois and Hulda Vries.

They were arraigned on charges of contempt of court, and establishing a traditional authority in contravention of the Traditional Authorities Act of 2000.

The contempt of court charge stems from alleged defiance of an October 2012 High Court order which had interdicted them from claiming to be a traditional authority.

The other charge relates to a criminal case the recognised chief of the /Hai-/Khaua Nama sub-tribe, chief Johannes Isaack, opened against the group for undermining his authority by installing Fleermuis as their tribal leader in his area of jurisdiction in late December 2016.

Yesterday's postponement came after state prosecutor Dina Kaitungwa asked for time to sort out a confusion over the withdrawal of charges against two other accused, Willie Rooi and Josef Swartbooi.

"It is understood that the matter has been withdrawn against the two suspects, and as such, they failed to appear in court," she submitted.

The court issued a warrant of arrest, held over to the next court date, against Swartbooi and Rooi.

The group's defence lawyer, Ray Rukoro, said the two men had not deliberately failed to attend yesterday's court proceedings, but because of the manner in which the matter was being handled.

The accused group remain free on warning.

