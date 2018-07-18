MAINLAND national women's team, Kilimanjaro Queens have arrived safely in Kigali ahead of the 2018 edition of the CECAFA Women Challenge Cup to be staged at Stade de Kigali in Rwanda.

The team under the tutelage of Head Coach, Bakari Shime alias 'Black Wizard' arrived in Kigali early yesterday with a contingent of 25 people, comprising 20 players and five technical bench staffs.

According to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Media and Communication Officer, Clifford Ndimbo, the team underwent morning training session at Mumena (Nyamirambo) Stadium ahead of their opening game with the hosts Rwanda's She-Amavubi tomorrow.

The squad comprises Stumai Abdallah, Asha Hamza, Asha Rashid, Enekia Kasongo, Gerwa Yona, Fatuma Issa, Amina Ally, Mwanahamis Omary, Fatuma Mustafa, Fatuma Omary, Ester Mayala and Eveline Sekikubo.

Others include Happy Hezron, Fatuma Abushiri, Fatuma Hassan, Maimuna Khamis, Donisia Daniel, Wema Richard, Najiath Idrissa and Fatma Khatib.

The team officials are Head Coach, Bakari Shime, Assistant Coach, Edina Lema, goalkeepers coach, Eliuter Mollel, team physician Blandina Mnambya and kit manager Ester Chabruma while the chef de mission is the TFF Executive Committee member, Issa Bukuku.

Coach Shime is adamant that his charges are in great shape ready to defend their title. Five countries Tanzania Mainland, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and hosts Rwanda will battle for the title in the tournament, which will be played on a round robin format.

Due to the low number of teams, the federation has opted for a league format where the team that accumulates the most number of points after the four rounds is crowned the champions.

Kilimanjaro Queens will need to get a positive start against the hosts to keep their title deface campaign on the right track.

However, it will certainly not be an easy game for the holders because She Amavubi will also be targeting a positive start as they are targeting to win the title on home soil.

On the same day, Kenya's Harambee Starlets will take on Uganda 'Crested Cranes' in an earlier game at 2pm at the Stade de Kigali.

Kilimanjaro Queens, who won the title after edging Harambee Starlets in the last year's final in Uganda, will be back in action on Saturday, facing Kenya.

Whereas Ethiopia, who had settled in third place in the previous edition, will face Uganda the team they beat in the third spot playoff in Jinja.

Hosts Rwanda will be back to action on Monday, when they host Ethiopia after an earlier match between Crested Cranes and the Kilimanjaro Queens.

On Wednesday, Rwanda will battle Uganda as Kenya takes on Ethiopia before the final league-format matches, which will see Rwanda hosting Kenya as Ethiopia taking on Kilimanjaro Queens on July 27th with the overall winner being crowned champion.

The week-long tournament was postponed twice due to impending issues regarding the funds. FIFA fully sponsors the tournament.

However, only five countries will participate in this year's edition compare to the inaugural edition hosted in Uganda which had seven countries .