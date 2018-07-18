Tanzania: 'We Will Quit If We Fail to Deliver'

TANZANIA Ports Authority (TPA) Director General, Engineer Deusdedit Kakoko has said that heads of under-performing entities under the Ministry Works, Transport and Communications should quit if they fail to meet public expectations.

Speaking before the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Isack Kamwelwe here last week, Engineer Kakoko said he and his fellow top managers in the Ministry's entities were ready to give way if the minister found them to be unproductive.

The rare statement in the country's civil service was given following a number of directives given by Minister Kamwelwe to senior managers of the entities under the ministry during his three-day tour of the region.

"We thank you for your guidance and directives and please don't hesitate to reprimand us when you see faults in us. And in case you find us unproductive just relieve us of our duties and let more capable workers to take over," Eng Kakoko said as he was giving a vote of thanks to the minister.

Speaking on his own area of operation, Eng Kakoko admitted that TPA needed to do more in making sure that cargo is handled and cleared on time.

He admitted that there are so many small 'ports' handling cargo that need to be supervised effectively. He could not mention the small ports he was referring to but was quick to add that he was aware these were handling cargo up to ten times as much as those handled by the official ports and harbours manned by TPA countrywide.

Minister Kamwelwe's visit in Mwanza region enabled him to see the development of various programmes undertaken by different entities under his ministry.

He instructed them to work hard and meet his expectations, the expectations of the President and more importantly, the general public. President John Magufuli wants all parastatal organisations to deliver.

The minister pointed out that the biggest tasks include making sure that the Dar es Salaam port is relieved of congestion by opening as many dry ports as possible.

He mentioned Mwanza as the most suitable point to facilitate trade in the Great Lakes Regions and other parts of the lake zone.

He was satisfied with the general operations by the entities but reminded the top managers to work harder and see to it that the Central railway line is utilised to the maximum in a quest to reduce dependence on roads in cargo transportation.

"I met various transporters and asked them on the duration they take to transport cargo through both the railway line and roads and they said it takes two days on average.

So we need to make sure they use the railways more frequently than the roads due to multiple advantages," he said.

Showing the seriousness of the matter, the minister said he was set to meet President Magufuli in connection with the release of the funds that will be used to complete the final touches in fixing 1,000 train wagons whose 12 locomotives were almost ready for routes on the central railway line.

The other area of attention was the Air Tanzania Corporation (ATCL). The minister asked them to check on what he referred to as haphazard hiking of the air tickets of ATCL allegedly done by some travel agents.

Giving an example, he said he had been told that certain travel agents were selling tickets to the tune of 400,000/- for the Dar es Salaam-Mwanza route while the official fair could not be more than 200,000/-.

He gave the ATCL Management an ultimatum of two weeks to work on the matter fearing the possibility of sabotage by some business enemies who might be shocked to see the national carrier bouncing back into business.

Contacted on the matter yesterday, the ATCL spokesman, Mr Josephat Kagirwa admitted that the management was aware of the minister's concern and was working on it.

"Yes, we have got it and we will be back to the minister within the given time. We are on top of the matter," he said.

Another top boss who responded to Minister Kamwelwe was the Acting Director General of the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA), Mr Richard Mayongela who promised a number of actions in making sure all 58 airports and airstrips are in the good shape to be able to accommodate the changing operations in the airline industry.

He said about 48bn/- have been set aside for massive renovations of Shinyanga airport while 56bn/- were also set aside for similar work at the Sumbawanga airport in Rukwa region -- thanks to the funding from the European Development Bank (EDB).