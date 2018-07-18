Tanzania: Minister Lauds Emerson Zanzibar Film

THE Isles Minister for Information, Tourism and Archives, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo has Emerson Foundation for promoting arts and culture in Zanzibar.

Speaking during a prize-giving ceremony to the winners of this year's Zanzibar Film Awards, the Minister said the foundation has the best promoted film artists in the Isles as there is none doing it now.

A Zanzibari Barke Ali won this year's Emerson Zanzibar Film Award 2018 after her film 'Sisi na Wao ( Us and them)" which she had directed in collaboration with her script writer and husband Abdul Jaffari.

Also awarded in the gala held here over the weekend was a film titled 'Mcheza kwao hutunzwa' (He/she who dances at the ancestral home is rewarded.

"In the past we had Tigo Music Award, but for the film sector, only Emerson Foundation organises an event that is exclusively for a Zanzibari," said the Minister.

He said the Zanzibar International Film Festival(ZIFF) has effectively promoted Zanzibar artists, they couldn't beat the vast experienced film makers from foreign countries.

He said the arrival of Emerson Foundation, whose awards are exclusive for Zanzibar film makers, is the huge relief to the Isles' artists, directors, producers, actors and actresses.

Barke Ali is the first Zanzibar lady to win the award as the best filmmaker. Earlier, the Chairman of Emerson Foundation, Said Elgeyth said this year's award was the third one since they started organising it in 2014.

Speaking after winning the award, the winner Barke Ali said she was delighted to win it as she didn't expect to beat her tough and experienced opponents.

She said she wants to use the award to influence and lure other women in film making business.

"I don't know how to express my joy since the award is unique and rarely comes," said Barke who started as an actress before developing into a script writer.

Besides the award, Barke also pocketed 1,000 US Dollar and a certificate.