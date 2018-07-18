18 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar to Host Major Exhibition On Investment

DAR ES SALAAM will host a major exhibition on investment promotion which is aimed at linking local and foreign investors with different projects as part of activities of private sector to promote investment drive.

Phimona Limited, a marketing and communication consulting firm will organise Tanzanian Investment & Conference (TIPEC) in November this year to identify and profile projects for investments.

It will be teaming up with strategic investment promotion stakeholders including Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN) which publishes this newspaper as well as a leading Kiswahili daily newspaper, Habari Leo, TBC, Tanzania National Business Council, EPZA, TANTRADE, TCCIA and National Development Corporation (NDC).

Phimona Limited Chief Executive Officer, Rodgers Mbaga told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that they would identify and profile projects for strategic investors because it was an area that has not been covered intensively.

He said they were targeting to identify and promote atleast 300 projects during the exhibition with an emphasis on industrial and agricultural projects.

"Different project developers that are looking for investors and partners, finances, technologies and machinery will showcase their projects and on the other hand different potential local and international investors, financiers and suppliers of technologies and machinery will come to explore investment opportunities," he said.

TSN Senior Marketing Manager, Goodluck Chuwa said they were looking forward for a successful event banking on TSN experience of organising business forums in various regions in Tanzania.

He said TSN had extensive experience in organising business forums that include exhibitons and conferences which would be useful in the planned exhibition.

"We are experts in promoting trade and investment opportunities through information that we publish in our newspapers and their online versions which reach Tanzanians and non-Tanzanians in and out of the country," he said.

The Business Environment Analyst with the Tanzania National Business Council, Kabenga Kaisi commended Phimona Limited and their partners for the plans to organise the exhibition and conference saying it showed the private sector were taking up their role in promoting industrialisation.

He said the government was working hard to improve the business and investment environment with a raft of reform measures that has been undertaken so far.

He said mentioned improvements at the Dar es Salaam port where it was now operating in 24 hours and in Business Registration and Licencing Authority (BRELA) operations were a result of government taking on board recommendations by the private sector to promote efficiency of the port.

