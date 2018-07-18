Photo: The Herald

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa (file photo).

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa Tuesday gave the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) up to this Friday to give in to the opposition's demands for poll reforms or they will escalate their grievances to SADC and AU.

At a media briefing at the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, Chamisa also said his party may explore internal solutions aimed at compelling ZEC to play ball if the external option fails.

The MDC is keen on seeing what it says should be a level electoral playing field before the July 30 elections.

Among its demands is an independently audited voters' roll, an opportunity to closely monitor the printing of ballot papers and more clarity on how ZEC was storing electoral data.

ZEC has adamantly refused to give in to some of the opposition demands insisting most of the main opposition's grievances were not provided for in the country's electoral laws.

Chamisa said Tuesday they were now considering the external option in attempts to have their grievances heard.

"ZEC has up to Friday this week to give us our demands. If it fails to do so, we will engage the SADC and the AU to try and resolve the matter but if all that fails, we will go back to the people of Zimbabwe and hear their views on the issues at stake," said the top presidential contender.

Previously, he has threatened to stop the holding of the election insisting the playing field was not even.

ZEC, on its part, has said only an "earthquake" could stand in the way of the holding of the first ever election since the November ouster of long serving leader Robert Mugabe.

On Tuesday, Chamisa did not want to reveal what strategies he had up his sleeves should ZEC stick to its guns.

"We will disentangle and untangle the farce. We will reverse the frontiers of the farce.

"You will see it. They are very clear (people) about what ,where we are going. Do not worry. You will see when we engage the people.

"The proof of the eating is in the pudding. Do not rush. Do not bite too much. We will pursue dialogue, if it fails, we will unleash instruments of peace," he said.