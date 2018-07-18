The MDC Alliance campaign wagon rolls into Bulawayo this weekend but will dodge White City Stadium, it has emerged.

The iconic Bulawayo stadium has been a favourite for campaign rallies by the country's competing political parties.

However, a recent bomb blast that rocked the stadium soon after a rally address to Zanu PF supporters by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has seen parties choose to avoid the facility.

The blast claimed the lives of two Presidential security aides and also left 47 more injured including Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Environment Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Chamisa and his followers have since opted for Ndola football grounds which are situated just a stone's throw from White City in the city's Iminyela suburb.

The MDC presidential hopeful has travelled the length and breadth of the country soliciting for votes ahead of the July 30 elections and will descend on his party's stronghold city Saturday for his last rally in the province before the crunch plebiscite.

MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Felix Mafa Sibanda confirmed his boss will be in Bulawayo to wrap up his campaign in the province before the elections.

"On the 21st of July, we are having a presidential star and crossover rally at Ndola football grounds in Iminyela suburb.

"All our ward structures are busy mobilising support for the rally. They are conducting door to door mobilisation meetings as well as distributing flyers," Sibanda said.

Last week, the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T also cancelled its star rally which was set for the venue after its followers refused to congregate at the venue citing security issues.

"We wanted to hold our rally at White City Stadium this weekend, but our supporters are not comfortable about the venue because of the horrific incident which happened there," said Nomvula Mguni, the party's provincial chairperson for Bulawayo province.

Meanwhile, Sibanda said Friday they will also organise a car rally to drum up support for the Saturday event.

"As part of the Saturday programme, we will have a car rally in the city. We are kindly requesting all members with vehicles to make a sacrifice by participating in the car rally," said the former legislator.