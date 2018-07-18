18 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Boks, Springbok Sevens Women Roll Up Sleeves for #MandelaDay

The Springbok training squad and Springbok Sevens women players will partake in several charity projects across the Western Cape to mark Mandela Day on Wednesday.

The Springboks and Springbok Sevens Women representatives will be building three houses in Bardale, Mfuleni, outside Stellenbosch, in support of initiatives of the Nelson Mandela Foundation in partnership with Habitat for Humanity SA and the Department of Human Settlements.

To honour Madiba's legacy, 100 homes are being built for 100 families across three provinces - the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

