Photo: The Herald

President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Johane Marange Apostolic Church.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa should stop bothering with campaigns for the July 30 elections as he has already won the crunch vote.

This was said by vapostori sect leader Madzibaba Abel Chimbadzo at the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church's Mafarirakwa shrine at Bocha in Marange.

He was addressing thousands of congregants at the church's annual Passover feast which was also attended by Mnangagwa.

"President Mnangagwa, your coming here was not by your will, but the will of God," said Madzibaba Abel Chimbodza.

"You can now even go and stop campaigning because you already have the trophy. There is nothing that this man says that will not come to pass."

He added; "My appeal to you is please keep his word in good faith.

"And that even if thousands of people vote for someone, that will not change.

"You are sitting next to the true Man of God (Noah Taguta); what he says is what the Lord has said."

Mnangagwa was however warned against allowing his wife to be involved in politics.

The church leader's cited former president Robert Mugabe's Grace who was said to be become the de facto leader of the country by the time her husband was toppled last November.

Mnangagwa took over power after Mugabe resigned following a military revolt.

"Your predecessor came here, and he was anointed and given a rod/stuff," said Chimbodza.

"His wife took it and started dictating how things should be done which was against the spirit of the anointing; and look what happened.

In his response Mnangagwa said; " We are approaching elections and you have assured me victory.

"What God has written with his hand is final. My victory has been prophesied here and nothing is going to stand in the way of that prophecy. I thank you all for that."